Columbus finished 18-9-1 in Metropolitan Division action and 25-14-2 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets averaged 3.1 goals and 5.1 assists per game last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Flyers Injuries: None listed.
Blue Jackets Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD