Scandella, 30, was the most recent addition for the Blues, who acquired him from Montreal in February before the trade deadline. General manager Doug Armstrong acquired Justin Faulk from Carolina in the offseason and signed the right-shot defenseman to a $45.5 million, seven-year contract.
The future of captain Alex Pietrangelo remains up in the air. Pietrangelo is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season and will likely command a raise from his current $7.5 million salary.
To extend Scandella beyond this season, the Blues are sending a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Canadiens to complete the trade that already included a 2020 second-rounder.
Signing Scandella gives the Blues some security on the left side of their defense. He has 42 goals and 95 assists for 137 points in 580 regular-season games with Minnesota, Buffalo, Montreal and St. Louis.
Scandella was a second-round pick of the Wild in 2008 and has skated in 39 Stanley Cup playoff games.
