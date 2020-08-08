BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues square off against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference seeding round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season.

The Blues are 15-7-2 against Central Division teams. St. Louis has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 79.3% of opponent chances.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in conference matchups. Dallas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 61 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting 49 assists. Colton Parayko has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with a plus-14 in 68 games this season. Denis Gurianov has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Stars: 2-6-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (undisclosed), Ivan Barbashev: day to day (personal).

Stars: None listed.

