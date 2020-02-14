Then Bouwmeester will be monitored by doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University.
Bouwmeester had just completed a shift against the Ducks on Tuesday night when he collapsed on the bench. The veteran defenseman was unresponsive and doctors quickly used a defibrillator to restore his heart beat. Bouwmeester also regained consciousness before he was taken by ambulance to an Anaheim hospital.
