The Blues are 22-11-6 in conference play. St. Louis has given up 36 power-play goals, killing 79.4% of opponent chances.

The Coyotes are 10-7-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Barrett Hayton leads the team averaging 0.9.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, Arizona won 3-1. Jakob Chychrun recorded a team-high 2 points for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has recorded 56 total points while scoring 23 goals and adding 33 assists for the Blues. Zach Sanford has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 20 goals and has 35 points. Christian Dvorak has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Blues: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Coyotes: None listed.

