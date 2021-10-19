The suspension costs Buchnevich $141,463 because he is a repeat offender. He was suspended one game for high-sticking last season while with the New York Rangers.
This is the 26-year-old Russian’s first season with St. Louis after being traded there from New York in July. Buchnevich has a goal and an assist in two games so far this season, and he even scored against the Coyotes before being ejected. The Blues won Monday 7-4.
