NOTES: Lindgren and Oettinger are both from Lakeville, Minnesota, and both were born on Dec. 18. Lindgren will turn 28 this weekend. … Oettinger is 12-2-5 at American Airlines Center. ... Damiani and Ty Dellandrea were recalled from Texas with three Stars forwards ill or injured. That included Roope Hintz, the team leader with 11 goals. … The Blues also had a forward make his NHL debut. Alexei Toropchenko was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 and played 8:19. … Australian national Nathan Walker, another recent AHL call-up for the Blues, had an assist, giving him four goals and two assists in four games. … The teams will complete a home-and-home series Friday in St. Louis.