Jeff Carter and Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings and Jonathan Quick made 30 saves.

Pietrangelo tied it up 2-2 with a one-timer from the high slot midway through the second for the Blues’ second power play goal in three tries.

AD

Thomas poked in a puck freed up by a quick stick from Zach Sanford to give the Blues a 3-2 lead with 8:04 left in the second. It was the first goal of the season for Thomas, who thought he had scored earlier in the period but a review showed his shot went off the crossbar instead of into the net.

AD

Schenn finished off a nice feed from Schwartz and Parayko gave the Blues a two-goal advantage at 7:27 of the third with the team’s third power play goal of the game.

The Kings capitalized on a failed Blues breakout to take a 1-0 lead late in the first. Blake Lizotte kept the puck in the Blues zone and found Carter all alone in front of the net as he beat Binnington on a backhander for his second goal of the season with 5:11 left in the period.

AD

Dunn evened the game with a power play goal with 1:37 left in the first. Schwartz set it up with a no-look pass that found its way through the Kings crease and in between Drew Doughty’s skates before landing on Dunn’s tape.

Iafallo gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at the 3:07 mark of the second period. Iafallo tipped in a Sean Walker shot from the point for his second goal of the season.

AD

Blues right-winger Vladimir Tarasenko left the game with an upper body injury after getting tangled up with Kings defenseman Walker on a partial break with about 6 minutes left in the first. Tarsenko, who had 8 points in his previous 5 games, had two shots in 4:37 of ice time before leaving.

AD

NOTES: Kings LW Ilya Kovalchuk is one goal behind Pavel Bure (437) for fourth all-time among Russian-born players. ... Blues LW David Perron is two away from 500 career points. ... The Kings scratched D Joakim Ryan and LW Nikolai Prokhorkin. ... The Blues scratched D Carl Gunnarsson, LW Sammy Blais and C Robby Fabbri.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles: travels to Minnesota on Saturday.

St. Louis: travels to Boston on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD