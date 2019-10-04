Schenn, a Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native in his ninth full NHL season, has 154 goals and 218 assists in 588 regular-season games and eight goals and 18 assists in 50 career postseason games.
Earlier this year, the Blues made a flurry of moves, including signing newly arrived defenseman Justin Faulk to a $45.5 million, seven-year deal and signing goalie Jordan Binnington for two years and $8.8 million. Captain and top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo should be next up for a new contract.
