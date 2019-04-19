Winnipeg Jets (47-30-5, second in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: St. Louis leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference first round with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 3-2.

The Blues are 25-18-7 against conference opponents. St. Louis has allowed 43 power-play goals, stopping 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Jets are 13-12-1 against Central Division teams. Winnipeg ranks fifth in the NHL shooting 10.6 percent and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.2 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-22 in 82 games played this season. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 71 total assists and has recorded 91 points. Kyle Connor has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Robert Bortuzzo: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

