The Blues have gone 14-4-3 in home games. St. Louis has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 24.4% of chances.

The Sabres are 6-12-4 in road games. Buffalo has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 17.7% of chances.

In their last matchup on Dec. 10, Buffalo won 5-2. Eichel recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 18 goals, adding 26 assists and totaling 44 points. Jaden Schwartz has collected five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 26 goals and has recorded 55 points. Victor Olofsson has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres: Victor Olofsson: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

