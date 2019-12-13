The Blues are 12-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis has converted on 22.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 22 power-play goals.

The Blackhawks are 2-4-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has surrendered 21 power-play goals, killing 79.8% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 2, St. Louis won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 30 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 18 assists. Ryan O’Reilly has totaled one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 36 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 22 assists. Alex DeBrincat has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: Olli Maatta: day to day (illness).

