The Penguins are 10-3-2 at home. Pittsburgh has scored 92 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 15.

The Blues are 10-2-3 on the road. St. Louis is seventh in the league shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.1 goals on 29.5 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Nov. 30, St. Louis won 5-2. Jaden Schwartz recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blues.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel has recorded 27 total points while scoring 15 goals and adding 12 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has totaled four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

AD

David Perron has collected 28 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has scored four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

AD

Penguins Injuries: Brian Dumoulin: out (lower body), Bryan Rust: day to day (lower body), Justin Schultz: out (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD