Borje Salming, who played for Leafs for 16 years, dies at 71

TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 seasons, died at 71. He had Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season.
The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team records for assists (620) and goals (148), points (768) and playoff points (49) by a defenceman.
Salming spent a 17th NHL season with the Detroit Red Wings before retiring after the 1989-90 season.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports