Borje Salming, who played for Leafs for 16 years, dies at 71

The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming’s death in a statement on Friday. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL.

TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 seasons, died at 71. He had Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team records for assists (620) and goals (148), points (768) and playoff points (49) by a defenceman.