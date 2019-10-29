San Jose finished 46-27-9 overall and 21-16-4 on the road a season ago. The Sharks averaged 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Bruins Injuries: None listed.
Sharks Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD