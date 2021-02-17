New Jersey finished 28-29-12 overall and 9-10-2 in division games in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Devils recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .901 save percentage.
In their last meeting on Jan. 16, New Jersey won 2-1.
INJURIES: Bruins: Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).
Devils: Ryan Murray: day to day (illness), Nikita Gusev: out (covid protocol), Travis Zajac: out (covid protocol).
