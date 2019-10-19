Boston went 49-24-9 overall and 29-19-4 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Bruins averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).
Bruins Injuries: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (upper body), David Krejci: day to day (upper-body).

