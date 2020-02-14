The Red Wings are 7-12-0 against division opponents. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 3.6 assists per game. Dylan Larkin leads the team with 25 total assists.

Detroit took down Boston 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 9. Andreas Athanasiou scored two goals for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 81 points, scoring 41 goals and registering 40 assists. Patrice Bergeron has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Larkin leads the Red Wings with 40 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 25 assists. Athanasiou has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Red Wings: Filip Zadina: out (lower body), Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.