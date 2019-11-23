The Wild have gone 4-10-0 away from home. Minnesota has scored 13 power-play goals, converting on 17.8% of chances.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 20 goals and has recorded 36 points. Marchand has collected eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

AD

Eric Staal leads the Wild with 10 total assists and has collected 16 points. Zach Parise has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Mathew Dumba: day to day (undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD