The Devils are 7-11-2 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 63.9% of opponent opportunities.
In their last meeting on Feb. 18, New Jersey won 3-2. Kyle Palmieri scored a team-high two goals for the Devils in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has 27 total points for the Bruins, 12 goals and 15 assists. David Pastrnak has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
Matt Tennyson leads the Devils with a plus-six in 10 games this season. Pavel Zacha has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
Devils: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.
INJURIES: Bruins: Jeremy Lauzon: out (hand), Brandon Carlo: day to day (head), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).
Devils: Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
