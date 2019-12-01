The Canadiens are 3-3-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Montreal has given up 21 power-play goals, killing 73.4% of opponent chances.

Boston took down Montreal 8-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 26. David Pastrnak scored three goals for the Bruins in the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 24 goals and has totaled 41 points. Marchand has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

AD

Brendan Gallagher leads the Canadiens with 10 goals and has recorded 19 points. Shea Weber has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .871 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-0-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Brett Ritchie: out (illness), Patrice Bergeron: out (lower body).

Canadiens Injuries: Victor Mete: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD