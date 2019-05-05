Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (47-31-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Boston leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Eastern Conference second round with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 4-3. David Pastrnak scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

The Blue Jackets are 22-17-2 at home. Columbus has converted on 15.4 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 34 power-play goals.

The Bruins are 29-19-4 in Eastern Conference play. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has recorded 87 total points while scoring 28 goals and collecting 59 assists for the Blue Jackets. Matt Duchene has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 total goals and has totaled 81 points. Marchand has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: day to day (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Noel Acciari: day to day (unidsclosed), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), John Moore: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.