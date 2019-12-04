The Blackhawks are 3-5-3 on the road. Chicago has converted on 13.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 11 power-play goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 43 points, scoring 18 goals and collecting 25 assists. David Pastrnak has scored 10 goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 33 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 19 assists. Brandon Saad has collected two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-0-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Brett Ritchie: out (illness), Patrice Bergeron: out (lower body).

Blackhawks Injuries: Robin Lehner: day to day (illness), Andrew Shaw: day to day (undisclosed), Dylan Strome: day to day (concussion), Duncan Keith: day to day (lower body).

