Toronto Maple Leafs (46-28-8, third in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off in game seven of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 4-2. Brad Marchand scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

The Bruins are 16-10-2 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 14-10-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Toronto is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by John Tavares with 47.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals and has totaled 81 points. Marchand has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 47 goals, adding 41 assists and recording 88 points. Auston Matthews has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

