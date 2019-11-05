The Bruins are 2-0-2 against the rest of their division. Boston is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Marchand with 1.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi leads the Canadiens with seven assists and has collected 11 points this season. Brendan Gallagher has recorded six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

David Pastrnak has recorded 29 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Bruins. Marchand has seven goals and 16 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-0-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: Ryan Poehling: out (groin).

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

