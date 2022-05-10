Boston won't have McAvoy, Lindholm for Game 5 vs. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said his team will again be without defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm for Tuesday night’s Game 5 of its first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.
McAvoy and Lindholm worked together as Boston’s top defensive pairing in Game 1 before Cassidy juggled the lineup for Game 2, moving Matt Grzelcyk up to play alongside McAvoy and putting Lindholm alongside Brandon Carlo.
Both teams are unbeaten on home ice in a series tied at 2-2.
