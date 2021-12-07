A power-play goal opened the scoring early in the second after Los Angeles’ Mikey Anderson was called for tripping Bo Horvat. Stationed at the goal line, Tanner Pearson sliced a pass to Boeser at the top of the faceoff circle. The right-winger uncorked a snap shot and the puck deflected in off the skate of Kings defenceman Drew Doughty in front of the net.