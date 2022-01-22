“This is the NHL, there’s a lot of good players out there,” Leivo said of LaFontaine’s play. “He’s coming from college. He made a lot of saves still. They had about 40 shots, so he’s just gotta keep his head high. It wasn’t his fault. I don’t think our team played the greatest. ... The way we (typically) play, I think we would have had a better outcome. So he’s got to keep his head high. He’s got a lot of hockey ahead of him.”