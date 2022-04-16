Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory.
Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent, and reached the 100-point mark for the ninth time.
Ryan Hartman scored twice for Minnesota and Frederick Gaudreau, Marcus Foligno and Kirill Kaprizov added goal. Cam Talbot made 24 saves, pushing his career-high points streak to 12 games.
Hartman banked a shot off Blues defenseman Marco Scandella’s stick for his second of the game early in the third period, and Gaudreau scored at 4:41 to cut the deficit to one.
Buchnevich scored at 9:15 to extend his points streak to a career-high nine games, with six goals and 10 assists.
Minnesota tied it with two goals 58 seconds apart. Foligno had a power-play goal and Kaprizov scored on a one-timer with 5:02 left. Kaprizov has 43 goals, the most in a season in franchise history.
St. Louis has scored four or more goals in a franchise-high 11 straight games.
MR. NICE GUY
Minnesota fans, after the league fined Hartman $4,250 following an altercation Wednesday night with Edmonton’s Evander Kane, flooded Hartman’s Venmo account with over $20,000 to pay for the fine. Hartman announced Friday that he’s paying the fine himself and that he’ll also add the amount of the fine to the amount collected, a total of just under $25,000, and donate it to Children’s Minnesota hospital.
UP NEXT
Wild: Host San Jose on Sunday night.
Blues: At Nashville on Sunday night.
