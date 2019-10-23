Minnesota finished 36-46 overall with a 11-30 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.0 last season.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).
Timberwolves Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD