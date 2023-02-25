Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark scores into empty net

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.
Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.
Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.
Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.
Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.
Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.
Silovs stopped 32 shots.
UP NEXT
Bruins: At Edmonton on Monday night and Calgary on Tuesday night.
Canucks: At Dallas on Monday night.
