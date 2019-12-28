The Sabres are 9-11-4 in Eastern Conference play. Buffalo has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 74.8% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 27, Boston won 3-0. Patrice Bergeron scored two goals for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has recorded 57 total points while scoring 19 goals and collecting 38 assists for the Bruins. Bergeron has nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 24 goals and has recorded 51 points. Victor Olofsson has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Bruins: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Brett Ritchie: out (illness), Charlie McAvoy: day to day (upper body).

Sabres: Kyle Okposo: day to day (illness), Johan Larsson: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: day to day (illness), Evan Rodrigues: day to day (lower body).

