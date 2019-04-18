Toronto Maple Leafs (46-28-8, third in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs are in a 2-2 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Friday for the ninth time this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 6-4. David Pastrnak scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

The Bruins are 16-10-2 against division opponents. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 14-10-4 against the rest of their division. Toronto is fourth in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by John Tavares with 47.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has recorded 100 total points while scoring 36 goals and collecting 64 assists for the Bruins. Pastrnak has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 68 total assists and has recorded 94 points. Auston Matthews has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

