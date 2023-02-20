Bruins' Pastrnak a goal short of tying McDavid for NHL lead

BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored twice, moving within one goal of the NHL lead, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots on Monday to lead the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight victory, 3-1 over the Ottawa Senators.

Pastrnak broke a second-period tie to pass the 40-goal plateau for the third time in his career, and then added another goal in the third for No. 41. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid leads the league with 42 goals so far this season.