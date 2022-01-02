Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves as Boston won for the second time in two days after six consecutive postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The Bruins defeated Buffalo 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic, playing his first game since Dec. 16, stopped 32 shots.
Bertuzzi put Detroit ahead 1-0 when he positioned himself to the side of the net and scored on a rebound of Danny DeKeyser’s shot.
Bergeron scored off a feed from Craig Smith later in the period.
Shortly after exiting the penalty box, Haula lifted the puck over Nedeljkovic’s left shoulder at 7:37 of the second period.
McAvoy’s goal at 5:59 of the third off Taylor Hall’s pass gave Boston a two-goal advantage. Frederic banged in a rebound less than two minutes later for his first goal this season. Nosek scored at 10:40 of the period.
NOTES: Detroit had won its last four home games against Boston, dating to Nov. 21, 2018. ... Defenseman Nick Leddy is the only Red Wings player currently in COVID-19 protocols. Bruins center Karson Kuhlman was placed in protocols Saturday. ... Boston forward Curtis Lazar was a late scratch due to an undisclosed injury. ... Boston is 11-1 leading after two periods. ... The Bruins lead the four-game season series 2-1. The fourth meeting is scheduled for April 5.
