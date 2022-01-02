NOTES: Detroit had won its last four home games against Boston, dating to Nov. 21, 2018. ... Defenseman Nick Leddy is the only Red Wings player currently in COVID-19 protocols. Bruins center Karson Kuhlman was placed in protocols Saturday. ... Boston forward Curtis Lazar was a late scratch due to an undisclosed injury. ... Boston is 11-1 leading after two periods. ... The Bruins lead the four-game season series 2-1. The fourth meeting is scheduled for April 5.