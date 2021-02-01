Washington lost in regulation for the first time this season, ending its franchise-best point streak to start a season at nine games.

Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara scored in his second game against his old team. Chara and Daniel Sprong combined for two goals in 11 seconds, John Carlson scored on the power play .

Vanecek allowed four goals on 32 shots. Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves.

LIGHTNING 5, PREDATORS 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos’ goal made him the franchise leader in power-play points, Yanni Gourde scored twice and Tampa Bay raced to a three-goal lead in the first period in a win over Nashville, remaining perfect on home ice.

Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning. Stamkos’ goal in the second gave him 301 points on the power play to pass Marty St. Louis for most in team history.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 4-0 at home.

Eeli Tolvanen and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros finished with 21 saves.

RANGERS 3, PENGUINS 1

NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping New York to a win over Pittsburgh.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Kevin Rooney scored and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves as New York snapped a three-game losing streak against Pittsburgh.

Jason Zucker scored and Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Penguins in their fifth road loss this season.

CANADIENS 6, CANUCKS 2

MONTREAL — Jeff Petry had two goals and an assist, leading Montreal past Vancouver.

It’s the third time in less than two weeks that the Canadiens have routed the Canucks.

Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli added scores.

Adam Gaudette and Jay Beagle scored for Vancouver, which had its four-game win streak halted.

The Canadiens’ Carey Price had 27 saves. Braden Holtby stopped 34 of 40 shots for the Canucks.

FLAMES 4, JETS 3, SO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Johnny Gaudreau scored the shootout winner and Calgary beat Winnipeg.

Gaudreau beat Connor Hellebuyck on a nice move between the pads in the fourth round and the Flames picked up their second straight win.

Gaudreau, Andrew Mangiapane, and Christopher Tanev scored in regulation for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom turned aside 25 shots in 65 minutes. Elias Lindholm had two assists.

Kyle Connor scored two power-play goals and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, which got 25 saves from Hellebuyck. Blake Wheeler added three assists.

