Cassidy said Rask, who missed 11 games in March and early April with an upper-body injury, was solid in net for the Bruins. Cassidy said Rask was actually a little busier against the Sabres than he had been Tuesday in a 3-1 win at Pittsburgh, when Rask faced just 26 shots. Boston won both and Cassidy said it’s good to see the Bruins’ top goalie playing well with the playoffs only a few weeks away.