A Boston-area native and Boston University product who was a first-round draft pick in 2010, Coyle has five goals and nine assists in 24 games with the Bruins this season. After coming to Boston from Minnesota at the trade deadline last season, he tied for the team lead with nine goals while helping the Bruins make it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Wagner leads the Bruins with 65 hits this season. The Walpole, Massachusetts, native has one goal and four assists in 23 games.
