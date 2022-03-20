The move for the top blue liner on the market heading into Monday’s NHL trade deadline strengthens the Bruins’ defense as they make a playoff push. Through Saturday’s games, Boston had 81 points, good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins sent a first-round pick this year and second-rounders in 2023 and ’24 to the Ducks, who will also pay half of Lindholm’s salary. Boston also acquired minor-league defenseman Kodie Curran.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Lindholm, 28, has five goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defenseman has 57 goals and 165 assists in a nine-year NHL career.

