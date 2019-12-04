The Blackhawks are 3-5-3 in road games. Chicago has converted on 13.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 11 power-play goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 25 goals and has totaled 43 points. Brad Marchand has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Patrick Kane has collected 33 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Blackhawks. Brandon Saad has totaled two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Bruins: 9-0-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .951 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Brett Ritchie: out (illness), Patrice Bergeron: out (lower body).

Blackhawks Injuries: Robin Lehner: day to day (illness), Andrew Shaw: day to day (undisclosed), Dylan Strome: day to day (concussion), Duncan Keith: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

