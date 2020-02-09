The Bruins are 10-4-3 against division opponents. Boston is fifth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 8, Detroit won 4-2. Robby Fabbri scored a team-high two goals for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 18 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 37 points. Dylan Larkin has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

David Krejci leads the Bruins with a plus-22 in 47 games played this season. Jake DeBrusk has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.5 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Red Wings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Zadina: out (lower body), Madison Bowey: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (undisclosed), Danton Heinen: day to day (unspecified).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.