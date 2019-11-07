Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who had a 47-to-18 shot advantage, including 22 to 6 in the first period.

The Hurricanes dominated early but couldn’t get a shot past Lundqvist. Panarin scored off a pass from Ryan Strome with 27.5 seconds left in the first for a 1-0 lead.

Carolina tied it at 14:32 in the second with a tip-in by Hamilton off a deep shot from Jaccob Slavin.

Lemieux countered with his first goal of the season at 18:04 when he tipped in a long shot from Tony DeAngelo.

Buchnevich, who assisted on Lemieux’s goal, scored on a backhander. It came just 75 seconds into the third period and after a turnover by Carolina defenseman Jake Gardiner.

The Rangers have won five of seven after going winless in the five games.

The Hurricanes lost their third straight and second in a row at home.

NOTES: LW Erik Haula, who leads Carolina with eight goals, missed his second straight game with a knee injury. ... The Rangers have 13 sets of back-to-back games this season. They beat Detroit 5-1 on Wednesday and the Hurricanes on Thursday. They lost both games in their first set of back-to-backs earlier this season. ... The 22 shots in the first period were the most for Carolina in any period this season.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Rangers: At Florida on Sunday.

