The Sabres are 6-22-4 against the rest of their division. Buffalo scores 2.0 goals per game, the least in the NHL. Sam Reinhart leads the team with 11 total goals.

Boston knocked off Buffalo 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 34 total points for the Bruins, 12 goals and 22 assists. David Pastrnak has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

AD

AD

Victor Olofsson leads the Sabres with 21 points, scoring nine goals and adding 12 assists. Jeff Skinner has three goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-3-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Sabres: 0-9-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jarred Tinordi: day to day (upper body), Tuukka Rask: day to day (upper body), Trent Frederic: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres: Rasmus Asplund: day to day (undisclosed), Kyle Okposo: day to day (undisclosed), Carter Hutton: day to day (undisclosed), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out (upper body), Tage Thompson: day to day (illness), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.