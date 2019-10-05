New Jersey finished 19-28-5 in Eastern Conference play and 11-27-3 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Devils recorded 355 assists on 219 total goals last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Sabres Injuries: None listed.
Devils Injuries: Cory Schneider: day to day (undisclosed).
