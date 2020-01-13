The Golden Knights have gone 10-8-3 away from home. Vegas has scored 29 power-play goals, converting on 21.8% of chances.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with a plus-nine in 45 games played this season. Sam Reinhart has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 20 goals and has 45 points. Jonathan Marchessault has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .875 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: out (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.