Arizona went 39-35-8 overall and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Coyotes were called for 269 penalties last season averaging 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Sabres Injuries: Jimmy Vesey: day to day (upper body), Marco Scandella: day to day (lower body).
Coyotes Injuries: Brad Richardson: day to day (upper-body).
