Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Stars were called for 286 penalties last season averaging 3.5 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: out (upper body).
Stars Injuries: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
