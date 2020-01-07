Pilut was previously called up by Buffalo in November, but didn’t play a game during Buffalo’s two-game series against Tampa Bay in his native Sweden.

The 23-year-old had a goal and five assists in 33 games with the Sabres as an NHL rookie last season.

The Sabres have won two straight and are in the midst of a four-day break before playing at St. Louis on Thursday.

