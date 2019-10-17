Buffalo finished 33-39-10 overall and 12-24-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Sabres averaged 2.7 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Kings Injuries: None listed.
Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: out (upper body).
