San Jose went 46-27-9 overall with a 21-16-4 record on the road a season ago. The Sharks recorded 504 assists on 289 total goals last season.
In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Buffalo won 4-3. Marcus Johansson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sabres in the victory.
Sabres Injuries: None listed.
Sharks Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD